BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The NFTA has suspended all bus services until further notice, they announced Saturday morning.

The Metro Rail in Buffalo will continue to operate on a limited basis. The Paratransit service has not been suspended, but riders are asked to reschedule if possible.

The NFTA says it will continue to monitor the weather conditions and announce updates on social media as well as its website.

4WARN WEATHER | See the latest forecast here.