BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The NFTA has suspended all bus services until further notice, they announced Saturday morning.
The Metro Rail in Buffalo will continue to operate on a limited basis. The Paratransit service has not been suspended, but riders are asked to reschedule if possible.
The NFTA says it will continue to monitor the weather conditions and announce updates on social media as well as its website.
4WARN WEATHER | See the latest forecast here.
- Barr: DOJ probably has ‘basis for legitimately indicting’ Trump over Mar-a-Lago documents
- AAA calls way up during snowstorm, company says
- Why do so many Americans feast on turkey on Thanksgiving Day?
- Bills icon Kyle Williams thriving as football coach in his hometown
- NFTA suspends bus service amid snowstorm
Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here.