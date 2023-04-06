BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority (NFTA) says it pulled 10 electric buses off the road.

This was due to a voluntary recall of certain electric buses using an Energy Storage System (ESS). They were recalled by the manufacturer, New Flyer.

The NFTA says “an ESS is a large, sealed box that houses battery modules, sensors, wiring, and allows coolant flow through hoses to moderate battery temperature.”

According to the NFTA, there were no issues with their electric buses, but they took them off the road mid-March out of caution. They were in service for about a month before that.

“Our initial thought during the testing phase was that we’d have problems when the weather got cold,” NFTA Communications Manager Kelly Khatib says. “We never had any issues.”

Khatib said the company typically sees a spike in ridership during better weather and events like Buffalo Sabres games.

“People were very excited about these buses,” Khatib says, noting that little noise is emitted from the vehicles. “They’re helping the environment, they look good.”

The temporary removal of these buses isn’t going to impact service. Khatib said that in the testing phase, they were used in place of some of the standard gas-powered buses.

The hope is to have them back in service in the next 6-8 weeks.

