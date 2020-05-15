NFTA temporarily eliminating some Metro routes due to COVID-19

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–In response to COVID-19’s effect on the NFTA Metro Bus and Rail, officials say they are making several changes.

The NFTA will temporarily eliminate routes:

7-Baynes Richmond

29-Wohlers

54-Military

68-George Urban

79-Tonawanda

Officials tell us they will use resources devoted to these routes to support other Metro services.

They also tell News 4 none of the adjustments will affect access to their paratransit service area or availability.

“Transit ridership has declined by 75% here in Western New York, across the country and worldwide, but the need for social distancing space on buses and trains has increased,” NFTA officials said. “To deal with these new challenges, Metro is reallocating buses, drivers, and support from routes that are little used to routes that are critical to the region. These changes allow Metro to add vehicles at peak times in order to prevent crowding and maintain public access to healthcare, jobs, and groceries.”

Each discontinued route has other routes available to fill in the gaps:

7-Baynes-Richmond has alternative service on 3-Grant and 20-Elmwood

29-Wohlers has alternative service on 8-Main, 18-Jefferson, 22-Summer Best and Metro Rail

54-Military has alternative service on 50-Main Niagara, 52-Hyde Park, and 55-Pine Ave.

68-George Urban has alternative service on 24-Genesee, 46-Lancaster, and 47-Youngs

79-Tonawanda has alternative service on 20-Elmwood

