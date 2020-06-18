NFTA to resume collecting fares on June 29

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The NFTA will resume collecting fares on all transit services on June 29.

This includes fares on buses, rail and paratransit vehicles.

Fare collection had been suspended at the end of March, and riders were required to board through rear doors to help keep distance between drivers and riders.

Now, driver barriers have been installed on all buses. This will make fare collection possible with minimal contact.

Still, the NFTA is encouraging riders to use the mobile ticketing app Token Transit.

When fare collection resumes, drivers can also start boarding at the front of vehicles.

All riders, whether in a vehicle or at an NFTA station, must wear a mask. People are being asked to steer clear of NFTA stations and vehicles if they’re sick.

The NFTA is also asking people to wash their hands before and after riding the bus or rail service and keep at least six feet away from other people. In addition to that, the NFTA is asking people to consider taking the next bus if a lot of people are already at a bus stop.

The NFTA is intensively cleaning and disinfecting its vehicles.

