BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The NFTA is asking drivers to avoid the area near the 400 block of Main Street and Church Street as they begin Metro Rail construction on Thursday.

The construction will consist of crews replacing the rail, track bed and catenary wiring between Church and Mohawk Street as well as the installation of a new double crossover track to make future service interruptions less disruptive.

Future work will include major updates to track beds near Humboldt Hospital Station as well as renovations to Church Street Station.

The construction is part of a state-funded project to improve the Metro Rail’s infrastructure. Work is expected to be completed in December.

“This is something we’ve had in the plans for years and we’re excited to have reached this next stage,” Director of Public Transit James Morrell said. “Our Delevan Station is a beautiful example of what’s to come and while there’s still a long road of work ahead, we’ve made an enormous amount of progress.”