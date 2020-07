BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Unionized workers hit the picket line today to deliver a message to the NFTA.

Members of the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1342 held a demonstration outside Metro’s downtown Buffalo headquarters.

They want a contract for transit employees, and hazard pay for Metro Bus and Rail staff working during the pandemic.

The union says these employees should be considered frontline workers.

The union’s current contract with the NFTA expires this Friday.