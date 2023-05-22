BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Starting the day after Memorial Day, NFTA Metro riders will not have access to the University Station bus loop due to construction work, which is expected to wrap by the end of summer.

That being said, Metro Bus service will continue with the following changes:

Route 8 and 12 will stop at Main Street

Routes 5, 13, 19, 34, 44, 47, 48, 49, 81 will utilize the Main Circle on the University at Buffalo campus

The goal of this summer’s construction is to create more room for buses and allow more space to navigate the roadway.

“This project is part of NFTA-Metro’s continuing improvement to public transportation in Buffalo-Niagara, including new bus shelters across the region, new rail stations downtown, and more convenient ways to access transit service,” the NFTA says.

Metro Rail will operate as normal and the University Station will remain open during construction, but riders will have to utilize the upper entrance across from Main Circle.