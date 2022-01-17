NHL Black Hockey History Tour coming to Buffalo in March

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A mobile museum celebrating Black achievements in hockey is coming to Buffalo this March.

Together, the NHL and American Legacy are bringing the NHL Black Hockey History Tour to Buffalo.

“The museum showcases today’s stars while also looking back at the pioneers and trailblazers who helped shape NHL history,” the NHL says.

Admission to the museum, which will be here on March 15, is free. Its location and open hours have not yet been revealed.