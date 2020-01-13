NHL Scouting Combine to remain in Buffalo through 2022

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Good news for hockey fans in Buffalo, as the city will continue hosting the NHL Scouting Combine through 2022.

The NHL and the Buffalo Sabres made the announcement on Monday morning.

“After a successful first five years of the NHL Scouting Combine in Buffalo, we’re thrilled to host the event for another three years,” said Kevyn Adams, Buffalo Sabres senior vice president of business administration. “Partnering with the NHL to host the Combine has been a wonderful opportunity for our organization and the city of Buffalo. We’re excited that the path to the NHL for these young players will continue to run through our city and we look forward to welcoming the hockey world back to Buffalo this spring.”

The purpose of the combine is to showcase the top draft-eligible prospects from both North America and Europe before the NHL Draft.

Held in Buffalo since 2015, each of the next three events will be at the KeyBank Center and LECOM Harborcenter.

This year’s event will be held from June 1-6.