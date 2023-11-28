BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Niagara Falls man pleaded guilty to fatally beating his ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend with a metal pipe, the Erie County District Attorney announced.

Abouycea D. Thornton pleaded guilty to one count of murder in the second degree on Monday.

In September 2022, at approximately 11:30 p.m., police responded to the scene of a fight on the 400 block of Berkshire Avenue near Bailey Avenue where, they said, Thornton attacked his ex-girlfriend and beat her new boyfriend with a metal pipe.

The boyfriend, 29-year-old Nickolas Grazes of Buffalo, died from his injuries. Thornton’s ex-girlfriend was treated for injuries to her arm and later released from the hospital.

Thornton is scheduled to return to court on Feb. 14. He faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison and continues to be held without bail.