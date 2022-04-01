BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Queen City is putting its support for Ukraine on full display in Niagara Square.

Niagara Square is temporarily designated as “Ukraine Freedom Square,” Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown and Common Council President Darius Pridgen announced Friday.

Signage showing Buffalo’s support for Ukrainian people and their government went up, reading “This Route Designated Ukraine Freedom Square.”

Brown and Pridgen also announced an executive order suspending Buffalo’s “Sister City” relationship with the Russian Federation city of Tver. The two cities have participated in several cultural exchanges since 1989.

The program will return “once hostilities in Ukraine come to an end and Russian military forces withdraw leaving the democratically elected Ukrainian government in place.” The official order came at the request of the Ukrainian General Consulate.

“The people of Buffalo continue to stand with the people of Ukraine in their fight to preserve democratic

rule and their national sovereignty,” Mayor Brown said. “Because of the relentless effort of the Ukrainian men and women who have resisted the Russian military, the City of Kyiv remains the capital of an independent Ukraine and the Russian military’s attempt at a swift conquest has stalled out. So, it is fitting that we honor them and their struggle for freedom against oppression by designating Niagara Square as, ‘Ukraine Freedom Square.’”

“My heart goes out to the innocent victims of this unfounded and unnecessary war, including the families and children who have been killed and injured, or who are fleeing their homeland to escape Russia’s unprovoked attack,” Council President Pridgen added. “The City of Buffalo’s actions today show that we support the nation of Ukraine and its people in their fight against foreign invaders to keep the sovereignty of their nation.”