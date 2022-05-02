BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The New York State Department of Transportation announced Monday that sign maintenance will occur on Route 198 westbound, closing the exit ramp to Niagara Street on May 7 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The work is reportedly expected to be completed in one day, however it is weather-sensitive and could be delayed due to inclement weather.

The DoT encouraged drivers to drive slow and responsibly in work zones and reminded them fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone.