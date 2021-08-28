Niagara Street cycle path opens with new sidewalks and lighting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — People can now bike safely on Niagara Street thanks to a new two-way cycle path.

It’s a bike lane that looks like its own separate little road away from traffic.

The goal is to not only keep bicyclists out of harm’s way but also make their commute easier.

Niagara street also got a facelift with brand new sidewalks, pavement and street lamps.

“If you look down Niagara Street there has been a transformation, it’s hard to believe what it used to look like. This has always been the gateway to the City of Buffalo,” said Niagara District Councilman David Rivera.

These upgrades are part of a multi-million dollar project to overhaul Niagara Street.