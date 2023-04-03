BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Much of spring will include nightly closures of the outbound Kensington Expressway from Best Street to E. Delavan Street.
The closures are expected to last approximately two months. Starting Monday, they’ll take place on weeknights from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Eastbound drivers can follow a detour using the Best Street off-ramp.
“The Department also reminds the traveling public that traffic continues to be restricted to one lane of alternating traffic controlled by a temporary traffic signal on Dodge Street over the Kensington Expressway,” the New York State Department of Transportation said.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.