Nightmare Alley: Final trailer for film partially shot in Buffalo released

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The final trailer for a movie that was partially shot in Buffalo has hit the Internet.
Nightmare Alley, which stars Bradley Cooper alongside Cate Blanchett, Rooney Mara, Willem Dafoe, Ron Perlman and Richard Jenkins, is scheduled for release on December 17.
Although it was primarily shot in Toronto, Buffalo Film Commissioner Tim Clark said director Guillermo del Toro wanted some of the Queen City’s architecture for certain scenes.
MORE | Learn more about the production that went into the movie here.
Watch the trailer in it’s entirety below:
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.