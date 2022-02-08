Nightmare Alley, shot in WNY, nominated for Academy Award for “Best Picture”

(WIVB) – Nightmare Alley, the Guillermo del Toro film partially shot in western New York, is nominated for “Best Picture” for the 94th Academy Awards.
WATCH: Buffalo-Niagara film commissioner talks “Nightmare Alley”, shot in Queen City
The thriller, set in the 1940s, stars Bradley Cooper, Rooney Mara, Willem Dafoe, Cate Blanchett, Ron Perlman and Richard Jenkins.
The winners of the 94th Academy Awards will be announced on March 27 in Los Angeles.
Kaley Lynch is a digital reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2017. See more of her work here.