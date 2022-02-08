Nightmare Alley, shot in WNY, nominated for Academy Award for “Best Picture”

Buffalo
Posted: / Updated:

This image released by Searchlight Pictures shows Cate Blanchett, left, and Bradley Cooper in a scene from “Nightmare Alley.” (Searchlight Pictures via AP)

(WIVB) – Nightmare Alley, the Guillermo del Toro film partially shot in western New York, is nominated for “Best Picture” for the 94th Academy Awards.

WATCH: Buffalo-Niagara film commissioner talks “Nightmare Alley”, shot in Queen City

The thriller, set in the 1940s, stars Bradley Cooper, Rooney Mara, Willem Dafoe, Cate Blanchett, Ron Perlman and Richard Jenkins.

The winners of the 94th Academy Awards will be announced on March 27 in Los Angeles.

Kaley Lynch is a digital reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2017. See more of her work here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

WNY Olympians tracker: Schedule, results & more

Trending Now