Nightmare Alley, shot in WNY, nominated for Academy Award for “Best Picture”

This image released by Searchlight Pictures shows Cate Blanchett, left, and Bradley Cooper in a scene from “Nightmare Alley.” (Searchlight Pictures via AP)

(WIVB) – Nightmare Alley, the Guillermo del Toro film partially shot in western New York, is nominated for “Best Picture” for the 94th Academy Awards.

The thriller, set in the 1940s, stars Bradley Cooper, Rooney Mara, Willem Dafoe, Cate Blanchett, Ron Perlman and Richard Jenkins.

The winners of the 94th Academy Awards will be announced on March 27 in Los Angeles.