“Nightmare Alley,” which was partially shot in Buffalo, gets release date

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — “Nightmare Alley” — a Guillermo del Toro film partially shot in Buffalo, will open in theaters on December 3.

Although it was primarily shot in Toronto, Buffalo Film Commissioner Tim Clark said del Toro wanted some of the Queen City’s architecture for certain scenes.

The release date for the movie, which stars Bradley Cooper, was added to the movie’s Twitter biography. Also featured in the film are Rooney Mara, Willem Dafoe, Cate Blanchett, Ron Perlman and Richard Jenkins.

