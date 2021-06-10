Nik Wallenda to walk high wire over D’Youville College

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The man they call the “King of the High Wire” will be back in town next week for another aerial stunt.

Nik Wallenda is planning to walk a high wire at D’Youville College, in celebration of their new Health Professions Hub. That will take place Thursday, June 17.

“Nik takes risks to find the limits of how far a person can go. Likewise, the Hub at D’Youville will push boundaries that drive health education and patient care to astonishing new heights. We are honored to have Nik here to share his energy, courage and passion with our neighbors and campus community.” D’Youville College President Lorrie Clemo

Wallenda says he’s “honored to be part of the opening of this important new addition to the D’Youville campus, and also to the City of Buffalo.”

D’Youville described their newly-constructed Health Professions Hub as a place for addressing critical healthcare needs in the region, providing primary care services to west side residents and providing students with clinical experience.

The school says more information about Wallenda’s upcoming visit, and activities surrounding the hub’s opening, will be released soon.

