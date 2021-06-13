No deal on the northern border as Higgins continues calls for reopening

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Americans hoping to cross the Canadian border in the near future are still out of luck.

Speaking after the G7 summit, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he and President Biden talked about lifting border restrictions, the two failed to reach a deal.

Trudeau cited the need for more people to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

“We will continue to work closely together on moving forward in the right way, but each of us always will put at the forefront the interests and the safety of our own citizens,” said Trudeau.

While speaking in Buffalo Sunday morning, Congressman Brian Higgins reiterated his calls for the United States to open its side of the border and let vaccinated Canadians into the US.

“The information is clearly available on the website of the centers for disease control and prevention. And it says that if you are fully vaccinated, you don’t have to worry about getting or giving covid, you don’t have to wear a mask and you don’t have to socially distance,” added Higgins.

Last week, the Canadian government announced plans to start easing travel restrictions for its own residents. People traveling into the country would no longer have to quarantine at a hotel for two weeks. They would have to be tested.

The Canadian government wants to try and put these changes into effect in July.

We want to note: This change only affects Canadian citizens and permanent residents.