BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police in Buffalo are investigating a rollover crash that occurred early Thursday morning at Shoshone St. and Hertel Ave.

Officers responded to the scene around 5:15 a.m.

When they got there, they say the vehicle, a 2007 Jeep, was unoccupied.

The vehicle, which was reported to be stolen, is now in police custody.

No injuries have been reported as a result of the crash.