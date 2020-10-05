No in-person event for World’s Largest Disco this year

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The World’s Largest Disco won’t be happening at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center this year, but disco fans can still enjoy era-appropriate music on one particular night in November.

Normally, Star 102.5 plays Christmas music throughout December, and most of November.

For one night only, the radio station will be broadcasting disco. That’s happening from 8 p.m. until Midnight on November 28.

The music will also be broadcast online via a link sent to everyone on The World’s Largest Disco email list. The link will additionally be posted on the website for The World’s Largest Disco.

Normally, the event brings in more than $300,000 per year for Camp Good Days and Special Times. Since there’s no in-person event happening, those who wish to help out can buy a limited edition shirt, sponsor a song, become an event sponsor or just make a general donation.

