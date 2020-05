BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A tractor trailer flipped on S. Michigan Ave. in Buffalo Tuesday morning.

It’s not clear what led to the crash, but we do know it happened near a bridge, just after 3:15 a.m. The bridge gate was damaged.

Crews were able to bring the truck upright around 5:30 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.