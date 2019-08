BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Buffalo fire officials responded to the call of a fire in the 1300 block of Kensington Avenue just before 4 p.m. Thursday.

Investigators estimate $35,000 of damage was done to the single-family home.

The Red Cross is assisting five adults, including three children.

Officials say there are no injuries to report at this time. The cause of the fire is under investigation.