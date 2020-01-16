No, Luna the polar bear is not pregnant

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It looked possible, but it turns out that Luna, in fact, is not pregnant.

For at least the last couple months, the beloved Buffalo Zoo polar bear was suspected of bearing a baby due to her behavior.

It's polar bear denning season and while there is no real test to determine if a polar bear is pregnant or not, female polar bears will still den up either way. Check out some adorable footage of Luna sleeping in her den as keeper Caitlyn explains more about the denning process. pic.twitter.com/MHjmZklBtR — buffalozoo (@buffalozoo) November 20, 2019

During denning season, pregnant animals find an area to prepare for the birth of their offspring. There’s no real test to determine if a polar bear is actually pregnant, though.

Recently, Luna underwent her annual physical. During this time, zoo officials figured out that Luna wasn’t about to become a new mom, but instead had a pseudo-pregnancy.

“While there won’t be a polar bear cub this year, Luna has been given a clean bill of health & is back outside,” the zoo tweeted.

This week our animal care team gave Luna the polar bear her annual physical. For the past few months, Luna has been denning and it turns out she had a pseudo-pregnancy. While there won't be a polar bear cub this year, Luna has been given a clean bill of health & is back outside. pic.twitter.com/yThYwXzddF — buffalozoo (@buffalozoo) January 16, 2020