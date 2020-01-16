No, Luna the polar bear is not pregnant

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It looked possible, but it turns out that Luna, in fact, is not pregnant.
For at least the last couple months, the beloved Buffalo Zoo polar bear was suspected of bearing a baby due to her behavior.
During denning season, pregnant animals find an area to prepare for the birth of their offspring. There’s no real test to determine if a polar bear is actually pregnant, though.
Recently, Luna underwent her annual physical. During this time, zoo officials figured out that Luna wasn’t about to become a new mom, but instead had a pseudo-pregnancy.
“While there won’t be a polar bear cub this year, Luna has been given a clean bill of health & is back outside,” the zoo tweeted.