BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Returning late books to branches of the Buffalo & Erie County Public Library will no longer result in late fees, starting next month.

As of May 1, fines will no longer be charged, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said.

“Fining users for returning materials late actually hurts usage by those who need it most,” he tweeted.

But for lost or damaged materials, there will still be a charge.

Latest Posts

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.