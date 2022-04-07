BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Returning late books to branches of the Buffalo & Erie County Public Library will no longer result in late fees, starting next month.

As of May 1, fines will no longer be charged, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said.

“Fining users for returning materials late actually hurts usage by those who need it most,” he tweeted.

But for lost or damaged materials, there will still be a charge.