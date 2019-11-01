No wind storm-related injuries reported in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown was joined by other city officials Friday morning for an update on the overnight wind storm.

During the conference, Brown noted that there were no storm-related injuries in the city.

“Our response has been all about safety,” Brown said. “That has been our focus.”

Overnight, about 14,000 Buffalo residents lost power. Tens of thousands more outside the city are also waiting for power to be restored.

As of 9:30 a.m., there have been more than 200 calls about downed trees in Buffalo, and eight traffic signals are out there.

These downed trees have caused traffic issues, but outside of Buffalo, trees aren’t the only thing leading to road closures. Flooding has impacted areas south of Buffalo, such as Hamburg, Lackawanna and Dunkirk.