Non-profit defends Buffalo State instructor amid ‘sick of talking about Black Lives Matter’ comment

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A non-profit organization is defending an instructor at Buffalo State College who has recently come under fire.

Earlier this week, the college announced an investigation after a 15-second video went viral of the instructor saying “I am sick of talking about Black Lives Matter.”

Erica Cope was teaching a writing course when she made those remarks. An attorney for the Foundation of Individual Rights in Education (FIRE) says that cope’s words were taken out of context.

FIRE’s Adam Steinbaugh told News 4, “So what she was doing was trying to have a proactive statement to get students to talk about Black Lives Matter. And in context, this is not someone who is saying “I don’t want to talk about black lives matter” and I think broadly she supports it.”

The foundation has written a letter to the president of buffalo state college asking her not to pursue disciplinary sanctions against cope.

It also asks the college to defend the academic freedom of its faculty. Buffalo state college says it sent that letter to the State University of New York general counsel.

View FIRE’s letter to Buffalo State’s President Dr. Katherine S. Conway-Turner below: