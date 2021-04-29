Non-profit pitches new plans for Buffalo Nature Trail

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A non-profit in Western New York is releasing its plans for a new nature trail in Buffalo.

It’s called The Riverline and it would stretch from canalside to the Buffalo River in South Buffalo.

Wednesday, the Western New York Land Conservancy held a virtual meeting about this project.

Congressman Brian Higgins spoke in support of it.

“A visionary project, that will not only provide new recreational opportunities, for the historic neighborhoods along the Buffalo River but will also connect us to the river’s natural environment and to our city’s industrial heritage,” said Representative Higgins.

The Riverline Trail has been in the works now for four years.