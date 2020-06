BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–A group of nonprofit organizations are teaming up to help get food to families in Western New York during the pandemic.

Volunteers with Buffalo Go Green, Urban Fruits and Veggies, partnered with the Buffalo Urban League, and the Buffalo Peacemakers, delivered more than 300 boxes of fresh produce to families in Buffalo’s Bailey Green neighborhood.

Organizers say this ensures that families will have access to fresh foods that might otherwise be out of reach.