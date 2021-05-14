North Buffalo gym opens new boxing center

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Terrie’s Workout Center in North Buffalo is expanding. The Hertel Avenue business cut the ribbon on its new expansion today.

The gym is adding a boxing center right next door.

Common Councilman Joel Feroleto was on hand for today’s ceremony. He says the gyms ability to not only survive during these tough times, but grow too, is a huge accomplishment.

“It speaks volumes for how great of a job they do at running their business and that has to do with the personalities. They do such a great job, this is a family run business and they’ve been doing such an outstanding job for 32 years,” Feroleto said.

The boxing gym will be run by Terrie’s son. He says it’s open to the public, you just have to sign up.