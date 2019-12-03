North Buffalo kicking off holiday season on Friday night

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–North Buffalo is getting ready for its holiday season kick-off.

A tree lighting ceremony and holiday parade will happen Friday night. The parade begins at 6 p.m. at the corner of Parkside and Hertel Avenue.

It goes down Hertel and ends at St. Margaret’s Church. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be there.

Organizers say there will be lots of chances to shop and eat on Hertel that night.

The tree lighting ceremony begins at 6:30 on Friday night at St. Margaret’s. There will be cookies and hot chocolate served afterwards.