North Buffalo man shook up after SUV crashes into his Sterling Ave. home

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A red SUV slammed into a Sterling Avenue home Friday night while the owner was upstairs watching television.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. on Sterling and North Drive; homeowner Tre Madonia told News 4 a man and woman were in the SUV that barreled into the house. He said the pair declined care from an ambulance.

Madonia says the incident shook him up and isn’t looking forward to making the repairs.

“I was just upstairs, watching television. I heard screeching breaks, a big boom, and then the whole house shook. Looked out and saw a car through my house,” Madonia added.

Two people rent the first floor of the home and, they were about 10 feet away from where the SUV crashed into the house.

We’ve reached out to Buffalo Police for more information and are waiting to hear back.