BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s hard to find a meal for $2 anywhere nowadays, but the Sonic Drive-In on Elmwood is planning to celebrate two years in business with exactly that.

On Aug. 29, the North Buffalo restaurant will offer chili cheese hot dogs, All-American hot dogs, ice cream sundaes, three-piece Cinnasnacks and kids meals for two dollars all day long.

“We are so grateful and can’t thank the north Buffalo community enough for all your support over the last two years,” Marketing Director Rachelle Keller says. “We look forward to creating more delicious food, drinks, and memorable experiences in the years to come!”

Something else you’d find at a two-year-old birthday party are members of Paw Patrol, and customers will see them there, too, between 5 and 7 p.m.

The North Buffalo Sonic is located at 1876 Elmwood Ave., north of Hertel.