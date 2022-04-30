BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The North Park Theatre on Hertel Avenue was added to the New York State Historic Business Preservation Registry on Saturday.

North Park was opened by the Shea’s Amusement Company in 1920 and was acquired by Loews Incorporated in 1943. The theatre became Buffalo’s flagship arthouse cinema in 1983. After a major investment, the theatre was restored in 2013, re-opening in March 2014.

Tom Eoannou, Left Bank Restaurant and Mike Christiano took full operational control of the theatre in May 2013, closing it for eight months for the restoration.

The business registry was established in 2020 by New York’s Office of Parks, Recreation & Historic Preservation, and recognizes businesses that have been in operation for at least 50 years and contribute to the community’s history.

Assemblymember Jon Rivera facilitated the theatre’s addition to the registry.