North Park Theatre announces upcoming movies

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — They told us they were planning to open later this month, and now we know it will be a little earlier than expected.

The North Park Theatre will begin showing movies again on April 22, starting with what they described as “Japan’s top-grossing anime film of all time” — Demon Slayer: The Movie.

Earlier this week, Program Director Ray Barker told News 4 that the theatre would have a soft opening on April 23. But it appears that date has been moved forward a day.

On April 23, another film, Promising Young Woman, will join the lineup.

But those weren’t the only movies announced. The theater is also planning to premiere A Quiet Place: Part II after many months of delays.

The John Krasinski-directed film, which was mostly shot in western New York, will debut next month.

The North Park Theatre plans to remain open as long as they do enough business. To get tickets and see show times, click or tap here.

We're back! ❤️



Showtimes start 4/22 with DEMON SLAYER: THE MOVIE, Japan's top-grossing anime film of all time.



PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN joins the schedule 4/23.



Then next month we (finally!) premiere A QUIET PLACE: PART II.



🎟️🎟️🎟️: https://t.co/ffO9q5W8c9 pic.twitter.com/w498PKWhuW — North Park Theatre (@NorthParkTheatr) April 9, 2021