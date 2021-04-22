North Park Theatre to begin showing movies again

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The North Park Theatre is finally going to start showing movies again, starting Thursday night with Demon Slayer: The Movie.

Earlier this month, Program Director Ray Barker told News 4 that the theatre would have a soft opening on April 23. But that date was moved forward a day.

On Friday, another film, Promising Young Woman, will join the lineup.

But those weren’t the only movies announced earlier this month. The theater is also planning to premiere A Quiet Place: Part II after many months of delays.

The John Krasinski-directed film, which was mostly shot in western New York, will debut next month.

The North Park Theatre plans to remain open as long as they do enough business. To get tickets and see show times, click or tap here.