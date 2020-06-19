North Tonawanda Girl Scout leader charged with sexually abusing children

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–A North Tonawanda Girl Scout leader has been charged with sexually abusing children.

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn says 31-year-old Marty Walton of NT was virtually arraigned on one count of first-degree criminal sex act, one count of first-degree sexual abuse, and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Walton allegedly engaged in sexual conduct with two children in the Town of Amherst between March 27 and May 9, according to the DA’s Office.

Walton and his wife were also charged after he allegedly sexually abused two children in North Tonawanda.

He was charged with two counts of first degree sexual abuse and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child in Niagara County Court. Walton pleaded not guilty to those charges.

He is scheduled to return to court on July 10 for a felony hearing and remains held without bail.

Walton faces 25 years in prison if convicted on all charges.

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.