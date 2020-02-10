North Tonawanda man charged for stealing prescription meds while registered nurse at ECMC

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–An ECMC nurse is being charged for stealing prescription medication, Erie County District Attorney John Flynn says.

45-year-old Andrew Grzeskowiak of North Tonawanda was arraigned in front of a judge last Thursday on:

Two counts of Falsifying Business Records in the Second Degree

Obtain Controlled Substance/Prescription by Fraud

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree

Officials say Grzeskowiak allegedly made false entries in patient medical records on multiple occasions to fraudulently obtain various prescriptions while working as a registered nurse at ECMC between June 29 and September 16, 2019.

A pre-trial conference is set for Grzeskowiak on Thursday, February 20, at 2 p.m.

He remains released on his own recognizance.