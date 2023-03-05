NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — One man from North Tonawanda is again raising money for Oishei Children’s Hospital, after he said the hospital saved his life.

“It’s kindness and people need help,” explained Zac Campas.

The 28-year-old was born two months premature and weighed less than two pounds. Zac spent the first three months of his life in what’s now known as Oishei Children’s Hospital.

The third annual “Zac Gives Back” Facebook fundraiser is running through June.

“They went in night-in and night-out to make sure I’d stay alive,” Campas said. “When the hospital saved my life, it’s my turn to give back.”

Zac’s dad, Mark, recalled his son’s time in the NICU.

“Everything is going on. There’s what you would call confusion not to them but to us,” he said. “When you think about it, it still brings tears to my eyes.”

Zac has raised hundreds in years past. This year’s goal is $200. For information on how to donate to “Zac Gives Back,” click here.