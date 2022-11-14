ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A North Tonawanda World War II veteran received the honor of a lifetime on Sunday, being honored for his service to our country during Sunday’s Bills game.

Bill Gosch was the talk of Buffalo when Buffalo Niagara Honor Flight surprised him with tickets to the game, the first time he had ever been to a Bills game.

News 4 exclusively spent the afternoon with him and his family at the game.

