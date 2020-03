BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Students from Notre Dame Academy will not be delivering handmade St. Patrick’s Day cards to patients at Mercy Hospital Tuesday, according to a spokesperson.

Due to new visiting hours and other preparations for coronavirus, the student visit will be at a later date.

The hospital says in the meantime, cards will be given to the patients on their meal trays, as they’ve done in previous months.

Students prepare these cards monthly for delivery to patients.