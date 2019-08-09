Numerous Buffalo schools being considered for school zone speed camera pilot program

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A number of Buffalo schools are being considered for a pilot program aimed at keeping drivers from speeding through school zones.

A new law was recently signed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, authorizing the installation of speed cameras at 20 Buffalo-area schools.

“I welcome this important legislation for any measure that will help keep our children safe on the way to and from school,” said Buffalo Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Kriner Cash. “Drivers especially must be much more mindful of our children getting on and off school buses.

The current law states that a police officer must be present at the scene of a speeding violation in order to issue a ticket.

Since there aren’t enough police officers to see every speeding violation that occurs in a school zone, these cameras will help them by collecting images when a violation occurs.

“Speeding vehicles in my community and throughout the state have too often resulted in tragic and avoidable consequences,” Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes said. “I thank Governor Cuomo for signing our bill authorizing the city of Buffalo to establish a school zone speed monitoring demonstration program that will supplement police efforts to curb speeding violations, and help keep Buffalo’s residents safe.”

Here is the list of schools being considered for the pilot program:

1. St. Joseph’s, Main St. from Niagara Falls to Winspear

2. PS 76 (Herman Badillo); PS34 (Hutch Tech), S.Elmwood from Tracy to Johnson

3. PS 42 (Occupational Training Center); PS 54 (Dr.Blackmon), Main from Fairfield to Florence

4. PS 94 (West Hertel Academy) PS 79 (Pfc William J. Gabriarz), Military from Race to Chandler

5. PS 305 (McKinley HS), Elmwood from Nottingham to Amherst

6. Westminster Community Charter, Bailey from E. Amherst t Kensington

7. PS 3 (D’Youville Porter) PS 212 (Leonardo DaVinci) PS 190 (International), Porter from Niagara to Richmond

8. PS 302 (Emerson School of Hospitality), West Chippewa from Elmwood to Franklin

9. PS 61 (Arthur O. Eve), Leroy from Hill to Deerfield

10. Canisius HS, Delaware from Lancaster to Ferry

11. PS 336 (Middle Early College HS), Main from E. Hertel to Depew

12. PS 156 (Frederick Law Olmsted), Suffolk from Rt.33 to Langfield

13. Nichols School, Colvin from Linden to Amherst

14. PS 17 (Early Childhood Center), Main from Delevan to Northland

15. PS 99 (Stanley Makowski Childhood), Jefferson from North Hampton to Masten

16. PS 67 (Discovery School), Notre Dame Academy Abbott from Woodside to Dorrance

17. PS 19 (Native American Magnet), W. Delavan from Niagara to Herkimer

18. PS 206 (South Park HS), Southside from Abbott to South Park

19. PS 69 (Houghton Academy), Clinton from Roberts to Gorski

20. PS 208 (Riverside Academy), Ontario from Tonawanda to Niagara

21. PS 355 (Emerson Annex at 28), South Park from Hopkins to Sirret

22. PS 97(Harvey Austin), Sycamore from Miller to Walden

23. PS 301 (Burgard HS) Kensington from Fillmore to Norma

24. PS 192 (Buffalo Academy for the Visual and Performing Arts), E. Ferry from Main to Purdy

25. South Buffalo Charter, South Ogden from Casimir to Mineral Spring

26. PS 131 (Academy School at 4 and LTEP), South Park from Louisiana to Alabama

27. PS 66 (North Park Middle School), Parkside from Tacoma to North

28. PS 80 (Highgate Heights) Winspear from Suffolk to Eggert

29. PS 64 (Tapestry Charter School, Frederick Law Olmsted), Great Arrow from Lincoln Parkway to Delaware

30. PS 32 (Bennett Park Montessori) Clinton form Pine to Hickory