Nurses and healthcare company strike deal minutes before picketing was to begin

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A healthcare company reached a deal with 1199 SEIU just minutes before workers at a local nursing home were about to walk a picket line.
It happened this afternoon at the Buffalo community healthcare center on Delaware Avenue.
Workers said they were going to picket for fair wages and a union contract. But minutes before that picket was set to begin, the Grand Healthcare system said it had reached a deal with the union.
Workers will vote on that deal next week.
