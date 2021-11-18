Nurses and healthcare company strike deal minutes before picketing was to begin

Buffalo

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A healthcare company reached a deal with 1199 SEIU just minutes before workers at a local nursing home were about to walk a picket line.

It happened this afternoon at the Buffalo community healthcare center on Delaware Avenue.

Workers said they were going to picket for fair wages and a union contract. But minutes before that picket was set to begin, the Grand Healthcare system said it had reached a deal with the union.

Workers will vote on that deal next week.

