BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Monday, nurses at ECMC and Terrace View Long-Term Care ratified a new five-year contract.

The New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA), an affiliate of National Nurses United, represents the nurses, a majority of which it says voted to ratify the new contract.

The new contract includes wage increases of over 23 percent over the life of the contract, NYSNA says. In addition to that, they say weapons screening technology will be installed at all public hospital entrances and workers will get “extra pay whenever the hospital does not meet contractual staffing ratios to improve safe staffing levels.”

Nurses have been concerned about patient and workplace safety after a number of violent incidents.

“This fight has always been about our patients and being able to provide them with the highest quality of care,” ECMC registered nurse John Batson said. “As a veteran and a nurse of over 20 years, I am proud of having fought alongside my fellow nurses for a fair contract that addresses workplace safety. When nurses are safe from workplace violence, our patients are safe, and our hospital will become a more attractive place to work.”

Negotiations between the union and ECMC lasted for months before the new contract was agreed upon.