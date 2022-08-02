BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Tuesday morning at the Buffalo Veterans Affairs Medical Center (VA), registered nurses have been protesting due to safety concerns at the facility.

The concerns include short staffing and nurses working as long as 20 hours straight, along with inaction by management on these issues, National Nurses United said. The union represents roughly 380 registered nurses at the Buffalo VA.

“As nurses, we pride ourselves in taking care of our patients, but we can’t provide the care they need and deserve when we’re short-staffed,” said Nicole White, RN, an NNU leader. “There is a dire need for management to address this to improve patient care, decrease nurse fatigue, and improve nurse recruitment and retention at our facility. Lengthy shifts aren’t a long-term solution.”

The protest on Bailey Avenue began at 7 a.m.