BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Primary Tuesday is just days away and voters in the City of Buffalo will be casting their ballot for their council members. One race News 4 is watching closely is the democratic primary for the Masten District Common Council seat.

If you are a Masten District resident, you will see two familiar names on the ballot: Zeneta Everhart and India Walton. Both candidates announced they were running after incumbent Ulysses Wingo announced he would not run for another term. The candidates are vying for the democratic line on the November ballot.

“India Walton for Masten is the same India Walton for Mayor, but better,” Walton said.

“I know that I can help this community, I know that I can,” Everhart said.

News 4 sat down with both candidates Sunday afternoon, less than 48 hours before polls open Tuesday morning. Both candidates are no stranger to politics. They are both activists and advocates for the East Side. Walton has been involved in the Fruit Belt Coalition and even ran for mayor in 2021, beating Mayor Byron Brown in the primary election.

“A lot of people just want to see and be heard. They want their concerns addressed. I think this is my opportunity to set an example and to make the standard for how our public servants actually serve our public,” Walton explained.

Everhart has worked for State Senator Tim Kennedy for six years and has spent the last year lobbying for gun reform in Albany and Washington in the wake of the Tops mass shooting. Her son, Zaire, was shot on May 14, but survived the attack.

“The blueprint I am developing for Masten is about helping the entire city. It isn’t just about Masten because Masten is going to win. I’m going to make sure of that. But we have to make sure Buffalo wins,” Everhart added.

Both candidates are focused on improving housing and overall quality of life for people on Buffalo’s East Side. They also hope to bolster new businesses and support growth in the district. This will be the first time in almost a decade that a woman will likely hold a common council seat.

“We have people running our city playing in the sandbox and they aren’t helping and I mean that. It is time for a woman to come in and restore order,” Everhart said.

“I think the council functioned best when there were women. I stand on the shoulders of folks like Cora P. Maloney, like Beverly Gray, like Betty Jean Grant where we saw progress in Masten District and University,” Walton explained.

The primary winner will have their ticket punched to the November election. Neither candidate denied that Tuesday would be the end of the road for them.

“I have decided with a district where 68 percent of the folks are registered democrats, if they want me in there, they’ll vote me in and I’ll serve with fidelity, the pride and with the vigor that I believe people want at this time,” Walton said.

“I’m not going anywhere. Win or lose, you have Zeneta Everhart forever,” Everhart concluded.

Early voting closed Sunday afternoon and the Board of Elections is reporting nearly 4,600 people decided to cast their ballot before primary day across the county. It remains to be seen if voters will turn out to the polls in large numbers on Primary Day.

Polls open at 6 a.m. on Tuesday and close at 9 p.m. To find additional voting information in Erie County, click here.

News 4 will be following several races across Western New York and will provide results as they come in.