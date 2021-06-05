NYC flight bound for Alaska makes safe emergency landing in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Delta Airlines flight bound for Alaska made an emergency landing at the Buffalo-Niagara International Airport Saturday evening after experiencing an issue in the cockpit.
The Delta flight departed John F. Kennedy International airport in New York City at 4:42 p.m., bound for Anchorage, Alaska. The plane diverted from its planned flight path above the Lockport area and headed to BNIA.
The Boeing 767-300 made their emergency descent into Buffalo at 6:00 p.m. A spokesperson for the Buffalo airport tells us the aircraft had no issues landing.
The flight appears to be scheduled to leave from Buffalo to Anchorage Sunday, according to Delta’s website.
