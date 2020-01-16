NYS graduation rates improving, but slower in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A greater percentage of teens are graduating high school across the state, including Buffalo, but it’s a slower increase here.

Looking at data from the 2014 cohort (the students who entered 9th grade in New York’s public schools that year), 82.6 percent of students in New York graduated high school. That number went up to 83.4 percent for the 2015 cohort.

The increases are even more significant when looking at the graduation rate from the 2006 cohort – 76.1 percent.

In Buffalo, the 2015 cohort rate only went up 0.2 percent from 2014’s rate of 64.5 percent.

Compared to other large school districts in the state, the Buffalo Public Schools are lagging.

Big 5 City School District Cohort August Graduation Rates 2014 2015 % Point Change Statewide 82.6 83.4 +0.8 NYC 75.9 77.3 +1.4 Buffalo 64.5 64.7 +0.2 Rochester 59.3 63.0 +3.7 Syracuse 62.5 64.5 +2.0 Yonkers 85.5 88.0 +2.5

“The narrowing of achievement gaps is a step in the right direction, but we can never truly close achievement gaps until we address opportunity gaps,” Board of Regents Chancellor Betty A. Rosa said. “To do this, we must ensure that our education system is providing opportunities for everyone, especially our most vulnerable students, which is why the Board of Regents and the Department are reviewing the State’s high school graduation measures and what a diploma from New York should signify.”

Cohort August Graduation Rates & Achievement Gaps By Ethnicity 2012 Grad. Rate 2013 Grad. Rate 2014 Grad. Rate 2015 Grad. Rate 2012 Gap to White Peers 2015 Gap to White Peers Change in Gap 2012 to 2015 American Indian/ Alaska Native 67.4 68.7 70.0 74.7 22.3 15.5 -6.8 Asian/ Pacific Islander 87.7 88.8 89.6 89.7 2 .5 -1.5 Black 71.4 72.6 73.7 75.3 18.3 14.9 -3.4 Hispanic 71.1 71.4 72.7 74.5 18.6 15.7 -2.9 Multiracial 82.8 84.0 83.5 83.0 6.9 7.2 +0.3 White 89.7 89.9 89.8 90.2 — — —

August 2015 Big 5 Achievement Gap Compared to White Students American Indian/ Alaska Native Asian/ Pacific Islander Black Hispanic Multiracial New York City 13.7 -3.2 11.3 13 0.9 Buffalo -8.5 5.1 12.3 16.5 -7.1 Rochester S* -11.9 1.2 1.2 S* Syracuse 11.7 -10 0.1 5.3 5.1 Yonkers 22 -7.8 6.1 -0.3 5.4

*Data is suppressed due to small number of students.

Cohort August Graduation Rates for English Language Learners 2014 2015 % Point Change Ever ELLs 88.8 89.8 +1.0 Current ELLs 34.1 38.9 +4.8

Cohort Dropout Rates 2014 2015 % Point Change Statewide 6.0 6.1 +0.1 Current ELLs 27.5 27.1 -0.4 Students with Disabilities 11.1 11.1 0.0