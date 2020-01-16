Breaking News
Death of well-known Niagara Falls deli owner ruled a homicide

NYS graduation rates improving, but slower in Buffalo

Buffalo

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A greater percentage of teens are graduating high school across the state, including Buffalo, but it’s a slower increase here.

Looking at data from the 2014 cohort (the students who entered 9th grade in New York’s public schools that year), 82.6 percent of students in New York graduated high school. That number went up to 83.4 percent for the 2015 cohort.

The increases are even more significant when looking at the graduation rate from the 2006 cohort – 76.1 percent.

In Buffalo, the 2015 cohort rate only went up 0.2 percent from 2014’s rate of 64.5 percent.

Compared to other large school districts in the state, the Buffalo Public Schools are lagging.

Big 5 City School District Cohort August Graduation Rates 20142015% Point Change
Statewide82.683.4+0.8
NYC75.977.3+1.4
Buffalo64.564.7+0.2
Rochester59.363.0+3.7
Syracuse62.564.5+2.0
Yonkers85.588.0+2.5

“The narrowing of achievement gaps is a step in the right direction, but we can never truly close achievement gaps until we address opportunity gaps,” Board of Regents Chancellor Betty A. Rosa said. “To do this, we must ensure that our education system is providing opportunities for everyone, especially our most vulnerable students, which is why the Board of Regents and the Department are reviewing the State’s high school graduation measures and what a diploma from New York should signify.”

Cohort August Graduation Rates & Achievement Gaps By Ethnicity  2012 Grad. Rate2013 Grad. Rate2014 Grad. Rate2015 Grad. Rate2012 Gap to White Peers2015 Gap to White PeersChange in Gap 2012 to 2015
American Indian/ Alaska Native67.468.770.074.722.315.5-6.8
Asian/ Pacific Islander87.788.889.689.72.5-1.5
Black71.472.673.775.318.314.9-3.4
Hispanic71.171.472.774.518.615.7-2.9
Multiracial82.884.083.583.06.97.2+0.3
White89.789.989.890.2
August 2015 Big 5 Achievement Gap Compared to White Students American Indian/ Alaska NativeAsian/ Pacific IslanderBlackHispanicMultiracial
New York City13.7-3.211.3130.9
Buffalo-8.55.112.316.5-7.1
RochesterS*-11.91.21.2S*
Syracuse11.7-100.15.35.1
Yonkers22-7.86.1-0.35.4

*Data is suppressed due to small number of students.

Cohort August Graduation Rates for English Language Learners 20142015% Point Change
Ever ELLs88.889.8+1.0
Current ELLs34.138.9+4.8
Cohort Dropout Rates 20142015% Point Change
Statewide6.06.1+0.1
Current ELLs27.527.1-0.4
Students with Disabilities11.111.10.0
Cohort 4, 5 & 6-Year Graduation Rates 4-Year5-Year6-Year% Point Change
2014 Statewide82.685.7 +3.1
2014 Current ELL34.142.2 +8.1
2013 Statewide82.185.286.3+4.2
2013 Current ELL30.838.441.3+10.5

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss