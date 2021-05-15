NYS investing 350k into South Buffalo’s Seneca Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State is investing hundreds of thousands of dollars into South Buffalo.

State Senator Tim Kennedy was joined by the Coalition for a Vibrant Seneca Street to announce this new funding. $350,000 is being allocated from the Better Buffalo Fund. The money will focus on Seneca Street between Weyand and Bailey Avenues.

Businesses can apply, to get matching funds to improve facades, storefronts and apartments.

“It’s come roaring back because the business community has made a concerted effort to deliver resources and put their time and energy into beautifying enhancing the business district investing into the community and investing into their businesses,” said Kennedy.

The money is also being used to renovate the streetscape.

The coalition for a vibrant Seneca Street announced plans for new landscaping at Onondaga Park and the Seneca Bluffs.