NYS Judge denies Buffalo Teachers Federation request to close Buffalo Schools for in-person learning

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Buffalo Public Schools are allowed to stay open for in-person learning, this the decision by New York State Supreme Court Justice Emilio Colaiacovo in the lawsuit filed by the Buffalo Teachers Federation.

Justice Colaiacovo is siding against the Buffalo’s Teachers Federation and will not shut down the Buffalo schools.

The teacher’s union claimed the Buffalo Schools were not equipped to safely remain open for in-person learning to protect students and staff from the spread of COVID-19.

But the judge says he doesn’t have the power to issue a preliminary injunction. The district’s plan does not violate the state’s guidelines and the union failed to prove there is a danger.

Both sides are due back in court on March 9 at 2 p.m.

News 4 has reached out to the teachers union for a statement and we’re waiting to hear back.